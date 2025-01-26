Bacui Technologies Expands HR Outsourcing in China through New Joint Venture

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. ( (SG:YYB) ) is now available.

Bacui Technologies International Ltd. has announced a strategic agreement to form a new company, Meizhou Jiayin Urban Operation Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Meizhou Hongshun Trading Co., Ltd. and Meizhou Industrial Transfer Industrial Park Investment Development Co., Ltd. This joint venture aims to enhance Bacui’s market presence in the financial services industry by focusing on human resources outsourcing in Meizhou City, Guangdong Province. The collaboration is expected to strengthen Bacui’s operations and expand its influence in the region, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing service offerings and operational efficiency.

Bacui Technologies International Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates in the industry of human resources outsourcing, with a focus on services such as data management, human resources outsourcing, and general back-office labor outsourcing. The company primarily operates in the financial services sector, with significant operations in the People’s Republic of China through its subsidiary Bacui Talent (Guangdong) Enterprise Service Co., Ltd.

Current Market Cap: S$4.36M

