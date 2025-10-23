Bactiguard Reports Revenue Decline but Maintains Profitability in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bactiguard Holding AB ( ($SE:BACTI.B) ) has shared an update.

Bactiguard Holding AB reported a decrease in revenue and net sales for the third quarter of 2025, with total revenue dropping by 34.5% and net sales by 32.5% compared to the previous year. Despite the decline, the company maintained profitability with an EBITDA of SEK 5.3 million, attributing the lower figures to a weaker USD and a high base from the previous year. The company continues to see growth in its Hydrocyn aqua product, although there was a decline in sutures. The report highlights ongoing challenges but also underscores the company’s commitment to future growth through clinical evidence and strategic focus areas.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:BACTI.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bactiguard Holding AB stock, see the SE:BACTI.B Stock Forecast page.

Bactiguard is a global MedTech company specializing in biocompatible technology to prevent infections related to medical devices. The company utilizes an ultra-thin noble metal coating to prevent bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation, focusing on therapeutic areas such as Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Vascular Access. Bactiguard partners with leading MedTech companies and offers a portfolio of wound management products, aiming to reduce patient suffering, save lives, and combat antimicrobial resistance.

