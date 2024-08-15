BabyTree Group Advances Towards Trading Resumption

Babytree Group (HK:1761) has released an update.

BabyTree Group, a provider of maternity and children-focused community platforms and consumer products in China, has been maintaining its operations and implementing cost-saving strategies amidst a trading suspension since May 2023. The company is working towards resuming trading by addressing the resumption guidance and has proposed appointing Crowe as its new auditor, as it progresses with financial reporting and audit processes for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares during the ongoing suspension.

