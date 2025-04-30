Baby Bunting Unveils ‘Store of the Future’ Amid Positive Sales Growth

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. ( (AU:BBN) ) has shared an announcement.

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. has opened its ‘Store of the Future’ in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, designed to enhance customer experience and drive sales. The store’s innovative format has received positive feedback and is performing above expectations, with plans to use this model for future store developments. The company reports a 2.9% year-to-date increase in comparable store sales and a gross margin of 40%, reflecting improved sales momentum and strategic initiatives. Baby Bunting has adjusted its FY25 NPAT guidance upwards, anticipating continued growth supported by new product ranges, optimized pricing, and targeted marketing, with capital expenditure fully funded through operating cash flow.

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. is a specialty retailer in the baby products industry, focusing on providing an elevated shopping experience for new and expectant parents. The company operates a network of stores offering a wide range of baby-related products and is committed to enhancing its market position through innovative store formats and strategic growth initiatives.

