Baby Bunting Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Baby Bunting Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with substantial majority votes in favor for each item, including the re-election of board members and the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The resolutions also included the approval of performance rights grants to the CEO and potential termination benefits, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s executive compensation policies.

