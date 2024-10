Baby Bunting Group Ltd. (AU:BBN) has released an update.

Baby Bunting Group Limited has announced the cessation of 1,184,035 share rights due to unmet conditions. The securities lapsed on October 1, 2024, indicating a change in the company’s capital structure. This update could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors monitoring the company’s equity developments.

