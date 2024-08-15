Babcock International Sets Date for AGM

Babcock International (GB:BAB) has released an update.

Babcock International Group PLC has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 19 September 2024 at 10:30am, with relevant documents such as the Notice of AGM and the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 now accessible online for shareholders. Hard copies will be distributed to those shareholders who prefer physical documents.

