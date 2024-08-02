Babcock International Insiders Execute Share Transactions

Babcock International (GB:BAB) has released an update.

Babcock International Group PLC has publicly disclosed transactions executed by key insiders, Jack Borrett, Group Company Secretary & General Counsel, and Roger O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of South Africa. Both have exercised nil cost share awards with subsequent sales of shares, with Borrett selling 13,547 shares at GBP 5.325 each, and O’Callaghan selling 6,185 shares at GBP 5.315 to cover taxes and costs, retaining the balance. These transactions took place on August 1, 2024, in London.

