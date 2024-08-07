Babcock Exec Completes Share Transaction

Babcock International (GB:BAB) has released an update.

Babcock International Group PLC has disclosed a transaction by Chief of Staff to CEO Nikki Fox, involving the exercise of a nil cost share award and subsequent sale of shares. Nikki Fox acquired 21,297 shares at no cost and sold 10,045 shares at GBP 5.035 each to cover taxes and costs, retaining 11,252 shares. The transaction took place in London on August 6, 2024.

