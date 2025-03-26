B2 Impact ASA Completes EUR 200 Million Bond Issue

An announcement from B2Holding ASA ( (GB:0RIT) ) is now available.

B2 Impact ASA has successfully issued a EUR 200 million senior unsecured bond due in 2030, with a quarterly floating rate coupon of 3-month EURIBOR plus 3.75% per annum. The bond will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Open Market, with proceeds aimed at refinancing debt and supporting general corporate purposes. This move is expected to strengthen B2 Impact’s financial position and enhance its operational capabilities in the debt management sector.

B2 Impact is a leading pan-European debt management company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. It specializes in providing solutions for defaulted loans and offers liquidity to financial institutions, promoting a healthier financial system through transparent and ethical debt management. The company’s shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘B2I’.

