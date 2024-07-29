B & S International Holdings Announces AGM Agenda

B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1705) has released an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 12, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, consider a final dividend payment, re-elect directors, and decide on directors’ remuneration and the appointment of auditors. Additionally, the AGM will address the authorization for the directors to issue additional shares and set the terms for dealing with company securities.

