B.P. Marsh Set to Unveil Half-Year Financials

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc, a specialist in early-stage financial services investments, is set to announce its half-year financial results on October 23, 2024. Interested analysts can register for an analyst call, while shareholders and potential investors are invited to a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform, where they can submit questions for the event.

