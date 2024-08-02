B.P. Marsh Revises Share Buy-Back Terms

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc, a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage financial services, has updated its Share Buy-Back Programme, revising the maximum purchase price to allow share purchases at a minimum 10% discount to the diluted NAV per share. This adjustment represents a decrease from the previous 15% discount policy, while all other terms of the Buy-Back Programme remain the same. The company’s portfolio comprises fifteen companies, with a management team that boasts over 30 years of experience in the financial services and private equity sectors.

