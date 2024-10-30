B.P. Marsh Invests in UK Brokerage SRT & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners has acquired a 30% stake in SRT & Partners Limited, a UK-based startup brokerage, with a £2.5 million investment to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy. SRT aims to establish itself as a leading broking provider in the UK market, leveraging its recent acquisitions, Read Hunt Limited and First Business Finance Limited, to expand its commercial client base. Co-founders Tom Shipston and Tom Castle boast significant industry experience, positioning SRT for promising development in the financial services sector.

