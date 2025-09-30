B.P. Marsh Invests £10 Million in Oneglobal to Fuel Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc ( (GB:BPM) ) has provided an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc has announced a new investment in Oneglobal Broking Holdings Limited, an international retail and wholesale insurance broker. The investment, amounting to £10 million, will be made through cumulative convertible preferred shares, providing Oneglobal with strategic growth capital to support its expansion, including the acquisition of a Bermudian specialty insurance broker and further expansion into the Asian market. This partnership aligns with B.P. Marsh’s long-term investment approach and highlights its ability to deliver compelling shareholder returns while supporting Oneglobal’s growth trajectory and strategic goals.

More about B.P. Marsh & Partners plc

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc is a specialist private equity investor focusing on early-stage financial services businesses. The company is known for its strategic investments in the financial sector, aiming to support growth and expansion through bespoke investment structures.

Average Trading Volume: 120,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

