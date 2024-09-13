B.P. Marsh Completes Share Buyback Transaction

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,843 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 532p per share, which will be held in Treasury. Following the transaction, the company now holds 160,519 shares in Treasury, with the total number of outstanding voting rights standing at 37,127,481. This move is part of the share buyback programme announced earlier in June 2024.

