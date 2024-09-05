B.P. Marsh Announces Key Directorate Changes

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc has announced the resignation of Jonathan Newman, their long-serving Director and Group Finance Director, who departs after 25 years with the firm to focus on family time. Francesca Chappell has been appointed as the new Chief Finance Officer and is slated to join the Board subject to regulatory approval. The company expresses gratitude for Newman’s contributions and looks forward to the fresh perspective Chappell will bring to the position.

