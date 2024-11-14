Azul S.A. Updates Financial Projections Amid Market Dynamics

Azul SA (AZUL) has released an update.

Azul S.A., Brazil’s leading airline, has revised its 2024 outlook with an expected 6% increase in capacity and projected EBITDA above R$6 billion, influenced by strong market demand and fuel efficiency. Looking ahead to 2025, the airline anticipates an EBITDA of R$7.4 billion fueled by a robust business environment and strategic financial restructuring. These updates reflect Azul’s adaptive strategies amidst market challenges and opportunities.

