Azul S.A. and Abra Sign MoU for Potential Business Combination

Azul SA ( (AZUL) ) has provided an announcement.

Azul S.A. announced on January 15, 2025, that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Abra, the controlling company of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, for a potential business combination. This agreement outlines the governance of a possible combined entity, aiming to enhance customer offerings and operational efficiency while maintaining separate operating certificates. The completion of the transaction is subject to economic agreement, due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. If successful, this move could significantly impact the Brazilian aviation market by creating a network serving the most destinations in the country, backed by a flexible fleet.

More about Azul SA

Azul S.A., the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, operates over 1,000 daily flights to more than 160 destinations with a fleet of over 180 aircraft. Known for its service excellence, Azul was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world in 2023 and awarded the best airline globally by TripAdvisor in 2020.

YTD Price Performance: 22.73%

Average Trading Volume: 1,428,163

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $240.7M

