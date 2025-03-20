Aztec Minerals Unveils Promising CRD Targets at Tombstone Project

Aztec Minerals ( (TSE:AZT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aztec Minerals has identified high-priority carbonate replacement targets (CRD) at its Tombstone Project in Arizona, following recent drilling and 3D data modeling. This development enhances the understanding of potential CRD mineralization beneath the surface gold-silver oxide zone, with significant implications for expanding the exploration potential and aligning with major neighboring CRD deposits. The findings suggest substantial underground mineralization potential, which could significantly impact Aztec’s operations and market positioning.

Aztec Minerals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily deals with gold and silver deposits, with a market focus on identifying and developing high-potential mineralization zones.

