Aztec Minerals Launches CAD$3 Million Private Placement for Exploration Projects

Aztec Minerals ( (TSE:AZT) ) has issued an update.

Aztec Minerals announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to CAD$3,000,000 by issuing 16,666,667 units at CAD$0.18 per unit. The proceeds will be used for exploration work on its projects in Arizona and Mexico, as well as for general working capital. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and includes a statutory hold period for the securities issued. This move is expected to bolster Aztec’s exploration capabilities and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on emerging discoveries in North America. The company is engaged in the Cervantes project, a porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico, and the Tombstone project, a gold-silver discovery with high-grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec’s shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange and the OTCQB.

YTD Price Performance: 13.33%

Average Trading Volume: 119,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.98M

