Aztec Minerals Grants Stock Options to Key Stakeholders

Aztec Minerals ( (TSE:AZT) ) has issued an update.

Aztec Minerals Corp. has granted 2.5 million stock options to its directors, management, and consultants as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. These options, exercisable at $0.20 per share for five years, are expected to incentivize key stakeholders and potentially strengthen Aztec’s market position by aligning the interests of its leadership with those of its shareholders.

Aztec Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico, and the Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high-grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec’s shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange and on the OTCQB.

Average Trading Volume: 100,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$24.11M

