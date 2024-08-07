Azimut Exploration’s Quebec Lithium Prospecting Yields Promise

Azimut Exploration (TSE:AZM) has released an update.

Azimut Exploration Inc. has reported promising initial findings from their lithium prospecting efforts at the Pilipas Property in Quebec, with multiple spodumene pegmatite outcrops showing high lithium grades. A forthcoming 2,000 m drilling program is set to begin, following the successful initial prospecting phase conducted by Ophir Metals. Notably, the property has also shown significant potential for other minerals, including tantalum, which is considered a key indicator for lithium.

