Azimut Exploration Welcomes New Project Manager

Azimut Exploration (TSE:AZM) has released an update.

Azimut Exploration Inc. has appointed Mr. Alain Cayer, a geologist with a wealth of experience in mineral exploration across Quebec, as the Project Manager for their flagship Elmer Gold Project. Mr. Cayer is notable for his role in discovering the Éléonore gold deposit and has held significant positions in various resource companies, contributing to his respected track record in the industry. Azimut, known for its comprehensive mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec and its innovative use of big data analytics for exploration, continues to strengthen its team as it advances its key projects.

