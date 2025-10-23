Azimut Exploration Expands Antimony-Gold Zone in Québec Amid Global Supply Constraints

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Azimut Exploration ( (TSE:AZM) ) has provided an update.

Azimut Exploration Inc. has announced significant progress in its delineation diamond drilling program at the Fortin antimony-gold zone on its Wabamisk Property in James Bay, Québec. The drilling has outlined a substantial antimony-gold-bearing body extending 1.8 kilometers in length and 250 meters in depth, which remains open in all directions. This development is particularly relevant in the context of global supply constraints due to China’s export restrictions on antimony. The company plans to resume drilling early next year to further expand the mineralized body and conduct in-fill delineation, with metallurgical tests currently underway.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AZM) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Azimut Exploration stock, see the TSE:AZM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AZM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AZM is a Neutral.

Azimut Exploration’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with significant profitability challenges, neutral technical indicators, and a concerning valuation due to negative earnings. However, positive corporate events, including strategic partnerships and expansions, provide a potential for future growth and improvement in market position.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:AZM stock, click here.

More about Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily engages in the exploration of gold and antimony, with a significant presence in the James Bay region of Québec, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 55,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$78.43M

Learn more about AZM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue