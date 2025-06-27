AZEK Company Stockholders Approve Merger with James Hardie

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

AZEK Company ( (AZEK) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, AZEK Company Inc. held a special meeting where stockholders approved the proposed merger with James Hardie Industries plc. The merger, expected to close on July 1, 2025, will result in AZEK becoming an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of James Hardie. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance AZEK’s market position by combining resources with James Hardie, aiming to deliver greater value to customers through expanded offerings and innovation.

Spark’s Take on AZEK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AZEK is a Outperform.

AZEK Company’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. Technical analysis shows upward momentum, but valuation concerns and legal challenges related to the merger weigh on the score. The company’s growth prospects remain strong, though risks from macroeconomic uncertainties and legal proceedings are notable.

The AZEK Company Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech Decking and Railing, Versatex and AZEK Trim, and StruXure pergolas. The company is recognized for its innovation, quality, and sustainability, with products made from up to 85% recycled material, primarily replacing wood in outdoor applications. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, AZEK operates manufacturing and recycling facilities across several states in the U.S.

Average Trading Volume: 3,817,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.59B

