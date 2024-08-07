AYR Wellness Optimistic Despite Q2 Financial Challenges

Ayr Wellness (TSE:AYR.A) has released an update.

AYR Wellness Inc., a major U.S. cannabis company, reported its financial outcomes for Q2 2024, indicating a slight revenue increase but facing profitability challenges, such as a decrease in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA. Despite facing pricing pressure, inflation, and margin issues, the company is optimistic about growth prospects, particularly with potential regulatory changes and market expansions in Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

