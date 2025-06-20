Aya Gold & Silver Elects Directors at Annual General Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aya Gold & Silver ( (TSE:AYA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aya Gold & Silver announced that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected as directors at its annual general meeting. With 53.23% of issued and outstanding shares represented, the election results reflect strong shareholder support, potentially strengthening Aya’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AYA) stock is a Buy with a C$23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aya Gold & Silver stock, see the TSE:AYA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AYA is a Neutral.

Aya Gold & Silver’s stock score reflects strong technical indicators and proactive corporate events that bolster its market position. However, financial performance poses challenges with profitability and cash flow issues, while negative valuation metrics further limit the stock’s appeal.

More about Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in Morocco. It is the only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, operating the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and exploring properties along the South-Atlas Fault.

Average Trading Volume: 1,126,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.85B

