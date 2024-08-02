AXP Energy Reinforces Compliance After Policy Breach

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

AXP Energy Limited has addressed an inadvertent breach of its Share Trading Policy following a late disclosure of a director’s share purchase, assuring adherence to ASX Listing Rules. The company has taken steps to reaffirm its commitment to compliance, including counseling the involved director and reinforcing the policy with key management personnel. AXP confirms overall compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, with the Board authorizing this communication.

