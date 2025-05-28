AXP Energy Expands Capital with New Share and Option Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AXP Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 110 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.0015 per share, raising a total of $165,000, along with 45 million options exercisable at $0.003, expiring in May 2028. This move, approved by shareholders, reflects AXP’s compliance with relevant corporate regulations and aims to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about AXP Energy

AXP Energy Limited is an oil and gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado. The company focuses on repurposing stranded gas at its 100%-owned Pathfinder Field for power generation, intending to sell this power to data center operators and owners engaged in high-performance computing, including AI and rendering.

Current Market Cap: A$6.57M

