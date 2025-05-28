AXP Energy Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) is now available.

AXP Energy Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 110,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by increasing its capital base and enhancing liquidity for stakeholders.

More about AXP Energy

AXP Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the production and exploration of oil and gas resources. The company is engaged in the development of energy solutions and aims to enhance its market presence through strategic transactions and expansions.

Current Market Cap: A$6.57M

Find detailed analytics on AXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.