AxoGen Updates Corporate Presentation for Stakeholders

AxoGen (AXGN) has issued an update.

Axogen Inc. has updated its corporate presentation, which is now available on its website for analysts, investors, and other interested parties. While the presentation will be utilized in various financial discussions, the information provided, including the investor update, is not considered officially filed under regulatory financial reporting rules, nor is it integrated into any formal financial filings, except where explicitly referenced.

