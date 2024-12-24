Axell and Intel Boost AI Performance with New Collaboration

Axell Corporation (JP:6730) has released an update.

Axell Corporation has partnered with Intel to enhance AI inference capabilities through its ailia SDK, now integrated with Intel’s XMX technology. This collaboration significantly boosts performance on Intel GPUs, promising faster AI processing with reduced latency. Axell aims to leverage these advancements for new AI applications, benefiting business users with improved efficiency.

