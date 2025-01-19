Axel REE Reports Significant Expansion at Caladão Project

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Axel REE Ltd. ( (AU:AXL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Axel REE Limited has announced a 68% increase in the mineralised drilled area at its Caladão Project, confirming the continuity and scale of high-grade rare earth elements (REE) deposits. The recent drilling results have shown consistent, high-grade REE and significant gallium mineralisation from surface, positioning the project as a unique critical minerals opportunity, particularly in the context of global supply concerns surrounding gallium. This development is expected to lead to a maiden JORC-compliant Resource definition in 2025, marking a swift advancement from exploration to resource estimation.

More about Axel REE Ltd.

Axel REE Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and extraction of rare earth elements (REE) and gallium. The company is primarily engaged in the development of its flagship Caladão Project located in the Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil, aiming to establish itself as a significant player in the critical minerals market.

YTD Price Performance: -6.76%

Average Trading Volume: 1,399,880

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

