Axel REE Ltd. Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Axel REE Ltd. ( (AU:AXL) ) has provided an update.

Axel REE Ltd. has announced the appointment of Aidan Nania as a new director, effective from October 21, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Aidan Nania currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in any contracts related to the company.

