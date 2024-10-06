Axel REE Ltd. Announces Shareholder Loyalty Options

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Limited is rewarding its shareholders with a bonus issue of Loyalty Options, offering one option for every two shares held, at no cost and with an exercise price of $0.20, valid until February 7, 2028. The company values the loyalty of its investors since its IPO, and the options could provide additional future capital. Eligibility for this offer is limited to shareholders residing in Australia or New Zealand, with full details available in the prospectus on the company’s website.

