AXEL REE Ltd. Announces Major Bonus Issue

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

AXEL REE Limited has unveiled plans for a significant bonus issue of 79,526,882 loyalty options, exercisable at $0.20 and expiring on 7th February 2028. The record date for eligibility is set for 31st January 2025, with the issue date following shortly after on 7th February 2025. Investors interested in the company’s stock are advised to mark the ex-date of 30th January 2025 in their calendars.

For further insights into AU:AXL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.