AXCAP Ventures Launches $4.2 Million Private Placement

AXCAP VENTURES INC. has announced a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising up to $4.2 million through the sale of 70 million units at $0.06 each, with each unit comprising a common share and a purchase warrant. The warrants allow the purchase of additional shares at $0.72 over the next five years. The funds raised will be directed towards working capital, general corporate purposes, and investment in various sectors including technology and natural resources.

