AXCAP Ventures Inc. Acquires PGV Patriot Gold Vault Ltd.

AXCAP Ventures Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of PGV Patriot Gold Vault Ltd. by issuing over 4.5 million shares to PGV Shareholders, with the transaction pending customary closing conditions and expected to finalize by August 30, 2024. This strategic acquisition aims to consolidate North American gold assets without changing the control of AXCAP or triggering a Fundamental Change as per CSE policies.

