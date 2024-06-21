Axactor ASA Launches New Incentive Program

Axactor SE (GB:0QIG) has released an update.

Axactor ASA has initiated a long-term incentive program (LTI 2024) for senior executives and key personnel, offering up to 3.5 million share options contingent on meeting employment and performance criteria over three years. The performance metrics include employment status at the end of the period, share price growth relative to peers, and achieving return on equity targets. Key figures such as CEO Johnny Tsolis and CFO Nina Mortensen are among the primary insiders who have accepted substantial option grants under this program.

