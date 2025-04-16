Awilco Drilling Applies for De-Listing and Plans Liquidation

Awilco Drilling ( (AWLCF) ) has provided an update.

Awilco Drilling, a company involved in the drilling industry, has applied for de-listing from Euronext Growth Oslo. Following the de-listing, the company plans to hold an extraordinary General Meeting to propose liquidation, with the process expected to conclude by the end of 2025, returning any remaining funds to shareholders.

