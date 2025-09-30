Awaysis Capital Delays Annual Report Filing

Awaysis Capital ( (AWCA) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Awaysis Capital, Inc. has filed a Form 12b-25, notifying the delay of its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the company’s inability to compile all necessary information without unreasonable effort or expense. The company anticipates filing the report within fifteen calendar days following the prescribed due date. Financially, Awaysis Capital expects significant changes in its results, with a notable increase in revenue from $50,674 in 2024 to $557,217 in 2025, attributed to the completion of property renovations. Despite this, the company reported a reduced operating loss of $(2,780,579) compared to $(7,023,958) in the previous year. The notification was signed by Andrew Trumbach, Co-CEO and CFO, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

