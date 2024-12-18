Aware Super’s Significant Stake in Ventia Services

Ventia Services Group Limited (AU:VNT) has released an update.

Aware Super Pty Ltd has become a significant stakeholder in Ventia Services Group Limited, holding a voting power of 5.27% with over 45 million shares. This development highlights a notable interest from institutional investors in Ventia Services, signaling potential investor confidence in the company’s future.

