Awalé Resources Strikes Gold at Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Limited announced significant gold discoveries at the Charger Prospect of the Odienné Project, with drill results revealing 20 grams per tonne gold over 29 meters, suggesting a potential for a world-class mining opportunity. The company’s CEO expressed confidence in the project’s prospects, highlighting both the quality and continuity of the mineralization, with plans to expand drilling after the wet season.

