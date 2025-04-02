Awalé Resources Completes Key Drilling Phase at Odienné Project

The latest update is out from Awale Resources Limited ( (TSE:ARIC) ).

Awalé Resources Limited has completed a 28-hole, 2,416-metre reverse circulation drill program at the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire, targeting potential satellite mineralization near the BBM discovery. These efforts are part of a larger 18,000-metre drill campaign aimed at uncovering new resources and enhancing the company’s exploration portfolio. The results, expected in Q2 2025, could significantly impact Awalé’s resource base and shareholder value, as the company continues its systematic exploration approach in collaboration with Newmont.

Awalé Resources Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The company operates in Côte d’Ivoire, exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project across seven permits. Awalé has a joint venture with Newmont and has discovered multiple mineralized systems, benefiting from a skilled technical team in a pro-mining jurisdiction.

