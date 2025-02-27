Awalé Resources Advances Exploration at Odienné Project

An update from Awale Resources Limited ( (TSE:ARIC) ) is now available.

Awalé Resources Limited has provided an update on its exploration activities at the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The company has completed significant drilling and geophysical surveys across various targets, including Fremen and BBM, and is preparing for further drilling at Lando. These efforts are part of Awalé’s systematic approach to unlocking the project’s potential, with initial results expected in the coming months. The company’s commitment to advancing its exploration fronts is aimed at enhancing its position in the gold-copper industry and delivering consistent updates to stakeholders.

More about Awale Resources Limited

Awalé Resources Limited is a company focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold-copper targets. The company operates primarily in Côte d’Ivoire, with a significant focus on its Odienné Project, which includes multiple exploration targets such as Fremen, BBM, Charger, Empire, and Lando.

YTD Price Performance: 12.20%

Average Trading Volume: 96,244

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$40.01M

