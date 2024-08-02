A&W Announces Monthly Cash Distribution and Dividend

A&W Revenue Royalties (TSE:AW.UN) has released an update.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has declared a monthly cash distribution of 16 cents per unit for July 2024, payable on August 30 to unitholders on record as of August 15. The payment, sourced from dividends from A&W Trade Marks Inc., is considered a non-eligible dividend. Additionally, A&W Food Services will pay out a separate $1 million dividend from its working capital.

For further insights into TSE:AW.UN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.