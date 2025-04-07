AVT Natural Products Faces Compliance Fine for Delayed Appointment

AVT Natural Products Limited ( (IN:AVTNPL) ) has issued an announcement.

AVT Natural Products Limited announced that its Board of Directors acknowledged a fine imposed by the NSE and BSE for failing to appoint a new Company Secretary within the required three-month period following the resignation of the previous secretary. The board did not provide any comments on the matter, which may impact the company’s compliance reputation and stakeholder confidence.

AVT Natural Products Limited operates in the natural products industry, focusing on the production and distribution of plant-based extracts and ingredients. The company primarily serves the food and beverage, nutraceutical, and cosmetics sectors, providing natural solutions to enhance product quality and consumer health.

YTD Price Performance: -27.30%

Average Trading Volume: 14,763

Current Market Cap: 8.43B INR

