Avrupa Minerals’ Initial Drilling Results in Finland

Avrupa Minerals (TSE:AVU) has released an update.

Avrupa Minerals has reported initial drilling results from its Kangasjärvi site in Finland, revealing significant sulfide mineralization, although not at ore-grade levels. The company plans to continue exploration with hopes of uncovering a large-scale mineral system. Avrupa remains committed to advancing its projects across Europe, focusing on regions like Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.

