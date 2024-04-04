Avricore Health Expands HealthTab in Rexall Pharmacies

Avricore Health (TSE:AVCR) has released an update.

Avricore Health Inc. has announced the expansion of their HealthTab point-of-care testing platform to additional Rexall Pharmacy locations in Canada, focusing on enhancing patient care through quick access to test results and immediate pharmacist consultation. The initiative, which follows a successful first deployment in Alberta, aims to roll out HealthTab to at least 20 more stores in Alberta and Ontario, with the potential for further expansion based on feedback. This move is expected to provide patients and pharmacists with important health data insights to improve treatment plans and overall health outcomes.

